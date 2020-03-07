Wed 7/1, at Seattle Art Museum, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Sam Mural -
Keepsake pandemic necklace raises money for food bank - The sterling silver pendant is handmade in Seattle and 50% of each sale goes to the White Center Food Bank.
New photo book documents an empty Seattle during the stay-at-home order - Photographer Stan McMeekin snapped all the images on one day.
Lose weight and gain confidence through kickboxing - Originally from Thailand, kickboxing finds a following in this Bellevue gym. Sponsored by 425 Magazine.
Hidden happy hour is a hit on the Hood Canal - Union City Market's Friday 'Appy Hour is the perfect combo of salt and smoke.
Broadway smash Hamilton hits the small screen Friday - What's on this Week - You don't have to wait for it. Hamilton is finally here.
