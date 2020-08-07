Tues 7/7, at Seattle Aquarium, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Seattle Aquarium.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
The mountain's out all the time - virtually! - Washington's National Park Fund partnered with Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks to produce virtual tours that stream online.
This West Seattle coffee shop serves delicious Moroccan drinks - Nos Nos Coffee House in the Highland Park neighborhood brings Moroccan food and drinks to West Seattle.
Ciscoe on killing weeds organically - Use this kitchen staple to do away with dandelions.
Live the West Seattle island life with this sticker - These West Seattle Island stickers are a funny way to show your West Seattle spirit- and give back to the community!
Chef Tom Douglas makes a tasty and portable hand pie - Douglas Demos - Take these anywhere with leftovers from your fridge as the filling. 😋 #k5evening
Dive Bar -
From city dump to urban oasis, one family's dream comes to life outside Bremerton - At Elandan Gardens, you'll find a collection of 200 bonsai trees and so much more!
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.