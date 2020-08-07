Tues 7/7, at Seattle Aquarium, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: PNW mountains, Nos Nos Moroccan Coffee, Ciscoe's killing weeds tips, West Seattle Island sticker donation, Chef Douglas' Hand Pie, Dive Bar, Urban Oasis.

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Seattle Aquarium.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The mountain's out all the time - virtually! - Washington's National Park Fund partnered with Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks to produce virtual tours that stream online.

This West Seattle coffee shop serves delicious Moroccan drinks - Nos Nos Coffee House in the Highland Park neighborhood brings Moroccan food and drinks to West Seattle.

Ciscoe on killing weeds organically - Use this kitchen staple to do away with dandelions.

Live the West Seattle island life with this sticker - These West Seattle Island stickers are a funny way to show your West Seattle spirit- and give back to the community!

Chef Tom Douglas makes a tasty and portable hand pie - Douglas Demos - Take these anywhere with leftovers from your fridge as the filling. 😋 #k5evening

Dive Bar -