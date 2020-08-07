x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

programs

Tues 7/7, at Seattle Aquarium, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: PNW mountains, Nos Nos Moroccan Coffee, Ciscoe's killing weeds tips, West Seattle Island sticker donation, Chef Douglas' Hand Pie, Dive Bar, Urban Oasis.
Credit: KING 5

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Seattle Aquarium.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The mountain's out all the time - virtually! - Washington's National Park Fund partnered with Mount Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks to produce virtual tours that stream online.

This West Seattle coffee shop serves delicious Moroccan drinks - Nos Nos Coffee House in the Highland Park neighborhood brings Moroccan food and drinks to West Seattle.

Ciscoe on killing weeds organically - Use this kitchen staple to do away with dandelions.

Live the West Seattle island life with this sticker - These West Seattle Island stickers are a funny way to show your West Seattle spirit- and give back to the community!

Chef Tom Douglas makes a tasty and portable hand pie - Douglas Demos - Take these anywhere with leftovers from your fridge as the filling. 😋 #k5evening

Dive Bar

From city dump to urban oasis, one family's dream comes to life outside Bremerton - At Elandan Gardens, you'll find a collection of 200 bonsai trees and so much more!

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.