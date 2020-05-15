Thurs 5/14, Saltwater State Park in Moines, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Gig Harbor's Wendy O'Neill, Fashionable Face Masks, 'SCOOB!' cast, Front Yard Opera Singer in Ballard, and the cast of NBC's 'Blindspot'.

Saint Bryan hosts from Saltwater State Park in Moines. FEATURING: Gig Harbor's Wendy O'Neill, Fashionable Face Masks, 'SCOOB!' cast, Front Yard Opera Singer in Ballard, and the cast of NBC's 'Blindspot'.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Meet the Gig Harbor woman who brings good news and cash donations to struggling small businesses - Wendy O'Neill has raised more than $11,000 for 17 businesses so far.

Fashion-forward face masks are a thing thanks to a Seattle designer - Gustavo Apiti Couture makes every mask to-order.

Ballard opera singer keeps his neighbors entertained and inspired - He wants others to step up to the mic when it comes to helping others.

Jinkies! We interviewed the cast of 'SCOOB!' from home! - The new animated family film comes out on May 15.