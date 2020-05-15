Thurs 5/14, Saltwater State Park in Moines, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan hosts from Saltwater State Park in Moines. FEATURING: Gig Harbor's Wendy O'Neill, Fashionable Face Masks, 'SCOOB!' cast, Front Yard Opera Singer in Ballard, and the cast of NBC's 'Blindspot'.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Meet the Gig Harbor woman who brings good news and cash donations to struggling small businesses - Wendy O'Neill has raised more than $11,000 for 17 businesses so far.
Fashion-forward face masks are a thing thanks to a Seattle designer - Gustavo Apiti Couture makes every mask to-order.
Ballard opera singer keeps his neighbors entertained and inspired - He wants others to step up to the mic when it comes to helping others.
Jinkies! We interviewed the cast of 'SCOOB!' from home! - The new animated family film comes out on May 15.
Stars of NBC's Blindspot talk about their final season - 11 episode season wraps up 5 years of intrigue and fun.
