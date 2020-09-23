x
Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Tues 9/22, W/Joy project at Walnut Street Coffee - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Sourdough Donuts at Bainbridge Island, Belfair Batman and "Bat Revival Projekt", and Snohomish Twins of 'Unsellable Houses' on HGTV.
Credit: KINGTV

Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever and Angela Poe Russell host KING 5 Evening.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

UW Design student makes spreading joy his business - Jerred Mace describes the W/Joy Project like a fortune cookie for coffee.

Bainbridge Island bakery does something different with donuts - Sourdough treats at Pleasant Beach have people standing in line.

Meet the Batman of Belfair - Jeremy Orsborn's non-profit ,"Bat Revival Projekt", builds bat boxes and educates the public.

Twin sisters bring the Northwest into the national spotlight on new HGTV show - Snohomish County sisters bring laughs and knowledge to their new home renovation show. 

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.