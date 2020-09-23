Tues 9/22, W/Joy project at Walnut Street Coffee - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever and Angela Poe Russell host KING 5 Evening.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
UW Design student makes spreading joy his business - Jerred Mace describes the W/Joy Project like a fortune cookie for coffee.
Bainbridge Island bakery does something different with donuts - Sourdough treats at Pleasant Beach have people standing in line.
Meet the Batman of Belfair - Jeremy Orsborn's non-profit ,"Bat Revival Projekt", builds bat boxes and educates the public.
Twin sisters bring the Northwest into the national spotlight on new HGTV show - Snohomish County sisters bring laughs and knowledge to their new home renovation show.
