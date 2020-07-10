x
Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Tues 10/6, 'Hubie Halloween' cast, Pie Camp and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Chef Madeleine Smithberg's Cooking Show, Pie Camp Cookbook, Young Cancer Survivor, and 'The Lie' Movie Preview.
Credit: KING 5

Saint Bryant, Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, and Angela Poe Russell host KING 5 Evening.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Creator of 'The Daily Show' now hosts her own cooking channel in Bellevue - Madeleine Smithberg is the producer and host of 'Mad in the Kitchen' on YouTube. 

Pie Camp: The Northwest woman behind a comforting new cookbook - Kate McDermott can help anyone make a perfect pie

Watch the cast of Adam Sandler's new comedy answer questions from kids - 'Hubie Halloween' stars Sandler, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Karan Brar and Paris Berelc.

West Seattle family fights to end childhood cancer - Isaac Williams was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at 17 months old. 

The Lie Preview 

