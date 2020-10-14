Tues 10/13, Washington's northern border, Bainbridge horror filmmaker & more, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan and Jim Dever host KING 5's Evening from their homes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
A borderline pandemic changes life for residents of Blaine - Local businesses struggle to survive as cross-border travel remains at record-low levels.
Spokane woman stars in haunting new thriller - Sydney Sweeney brings chills to Amazon's 'Nocturne.'
Want to make a movie? Pick up the phone - Bainbridge Island filmmaker shot a horror movie on his phone.
These perfect pies are the result of a happy accident - At the intersection of baking and art, you'll find the creations of Lauren Ko.
