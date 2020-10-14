x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening Shows

Tues 10/13, Washington's northern border, Bainbridge horror filmmaker & more, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Amazon Prime's Horror 'Nocturne,' Bainbridge Island filmmaker's 'Wood Witch: The Awakening,' Lauren Ko's Artistic Pies and more.
Credit: KING 5

Saint Bryan and Jim Dever host KING 5's Evening from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

A borderline pandemic changes life for residents of Blaine - Local businesses struggle to survive as cross-border travel remains at record-low levels. 

Spokane woman stars in haunting new thriller - Sydney Sweeney brings chills to Amazon's 'Nocturne.'

Want to make a movie? Pick up the phone - Bainbridge Island filmmaker shot a horror movie on his phone. 

These perfect pies are the result of a happy accident - At the intersection of baking and art, you'll find the creations of Lauren Ko.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.