Wed 5/6, KING 5 Evening from Saint Bryan's House, Full Episode

Saint Bryans hosts from his house. FEATURING: Hama Hama Oyster Boxes, Fundraising for Seattle Hospital Workers, WA Youth of The Year, Puyallup Doughnuts and Mother's Day Small Talk.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Oysters and clams from Hood Canal to your front porch - Hama Hama brings the beach to shellfish lovers.

How to help struggling Seattle hospitality workers - The Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund was created to help laid off, furloughed and unemployed hospitality workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Washington poised to select 2020 Youth of the Year in online event - Fifteen teenagers representing Boys and Girls' Clubs throughout the state compete for College scholarships

You'll love the way these Puyallup doughnuts will make you feel - There's a very good reason the iconic bakery is called Happy Donuts.