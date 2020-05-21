Wed 5/20, KING 5 Evening from Saint Bryan's House, Full Episode

FEATURING: Lakewood's greatest commercial, 11-yea-old's Squirrel Tables, Snohomish County joins a contest, Seattle Archives, Netflix "Lovebirds", and Prom from Home.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Has a Lakewood man just made the world's greatest commercial? - The Hamhock Jones ad for his Texas Queen burger is not to be missed!

Snohomish 11-year-old builds squirrel tables for pandemic pass time - Making furniture for furry friends may put her through college.

The City of Snohomish in the running for America's Best Main Street - Snohomish bests 100 other small towns to make it to quarterfinals.

Do you remember these classic Seattle PSAs? - The Seattle Municipal Archives has a wealth of classic videos from Seattle history - here are two of them!

The lovebirds -