Wed 5/20, KING 5 Evening from Saint Bryan's House, Full Episode

Saint Bryans hosts from his house. FEATURING: Lakewood's greatest commercial, 11-yea-old's Squirrel Tables, Snohomish County joins a contest, Seattle Archives, Netflix "Lovebirds", and Prom from Home.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Has a Lakewood man just made the world's greatest commercial? - The Hamhock Jones ad for his Texas Queen burger is not to be missed!
Snohomish 11-year-old builds squirrel tables for pandemic pass time - Making furniture for furry friends may put her through college.
The City of Snohomish in the running for America's Best Main Street - Snohomish bests 100 other small towns to make it to quarterfinals.
Do you remember these classic Seattle PSAs? - The Seattle Municipal Archives has a wealth of classic videos from Seattle history - here are two of them!
The lovebirds -
How are the Local High School Seniors coping with losing prom? - The stay-at-home order is forcing the class of 2020 to miss out on some major milestones. Kelly Hanson talked with some seniors to find out more about it.
