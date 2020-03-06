Tues 6/2, Thea's Park in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Kwabi's Amoah-Forson, WA's Alcatraz, Local Gifts for Grads, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, Ciscoe's Favorite Plants, Simon Cowell & Dive Bar Screwdriver.

Saint Bryan hosts from Thea's Park in Tacoma.

"Racism is man-made and therefore we can solve it together," says Tacoma activist - "Peace Bus" activist Kwabi Amoah-Forson says there's a place for hope and optimism.

Explore the mysteries of Washington's own Alcatraz - McNeil Island is the subject of a new exhibit at Washington State History Museum.

Three local gifts that grads will love - Irreverent, meaningful and useful, these ideas support both graduates and local businesses.

Let's go for a wild drive! - There's a new way to visit Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, and help the park make up for $2 million in lost revenue.

Simon Cowell talks about America's Got Talent the Coming Season - A lot of breathtaking talents in this coming season. From a seemingly dangerous man's blade show to a talented young singer.