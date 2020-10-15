Wed 10/14, Regrade Streeteries in Seattle - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Blaine, WA, Fuchsia Shoes Sustainable Sneakers, Alcohol-infused Ice Cream, Chef Douglas' Granola, Vaughn's Haunted Forest, and 'Evil Eye' Cast Interview.

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Regrade Streeteries in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Blaine Border -

New sustainable Northwest shoe may give Rothy's and Allbirds competition - Fuchsia's Crossover flat makes a statement that goes beyond fashion

Love Disney and cookies? You'll want to know about this NW event - Jenny Cookies in Lake Stevens baking up some magic this weekend

Alcohol-infused ice cream? An Oregon distillery does the impossible - Ye Ol Grog Distillery in Oregon is one of the few places in the United States that makes alcohol-infused ice cream.

Start your day with a bowl of Chef Tom Douglas' homemade granola - Store-bought granola is fine but there's nothing like homemade.

Haunted Forest in Vaughn is open for outdoor scares - The owners implemented extra guidelines to safeguard against COVID-19.