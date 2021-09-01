Wed 1/8, Farm 12 in Puyallup, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from Farm 12 in Puyallup.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Puyallup eatery offers good food for customers with 100% of profits going to charity - Farm 12 helps fund the Step By Step Program which has helped thousands of young, at-risk parents
Historic home movie footage discovered of devastating Tacoma theater fire - Local director edits together film about fire that forever changed his hometown
Port Hadlock couple honors beached whale in a big way - Dr. Stefanie Worwag's and Mario Rivera's pandemic project involved welcoming a deceased grey whale on their waterfront property
A chat with 'Promising Young Woman' star Carey Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell - The R-rated dark comedy is now playing in select theaters
Sketching Seattle, one scene at a time - Maybe you've seen Eleanor Doughty, pen and notebook in hand. She's an urban sketcher, and just one of the many artists taking advantage of the natural scenery.
