Wed 1/8, Farm 12 in Puyallup, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Historic Tacoma Fire, Midnight Sky cast, Whale Bone Yard Art, Promising Young Woman cast, Plein Air Painter and more.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from Farm 12 in Puyallup.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Puyallup eatery offers good food for customers with 100% of profits going to charity - Farm 12 helps fund the Step By Step Program which has helped thousands of young, at-risk parents

Historic home movie footage discovered of devastating Tacoma theater fire - Local director edits together film about fire that forever changed his hometown

Port Hadlock couple honors beached whale in a big way - Dr. Stefanie Worwag's and Mario Rivera's pandemic project involved welcoming a deceased grey whale on their waterfront property

A chat with 'Promising Young Woman' star Carey Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell - The R-rated dark comedy is now playing in select theaters