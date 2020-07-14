Mon 7/13, Washington State Fair Drive-Thru in Puyallup, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Lydia Selk's art, Virtual Reality Headsets Donation for Cancer Patients, 1st Black-Owned Brewery in WA, Orca's Metal Sculpture, and more.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Puyallup Fairgrounds.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Drive-thru Krusty Pups and scones in Puyallup - Get your fair food fix... with social distancing!

Puyallup woman uses art to tamp down anxiety - Lydia Selk's collages are more than just beautiful works of art. They're therapy.

Make a wish recipient uses one wish to make huge donation - 17 year old Andrew Darnell's wish means an escape for young cancer patients at Seattle Children's.

Washington's first black-owned brewery makes award-winning beer, positive change - Métier Brewing is based in Woodinville.

Six Feet of Fun -

This Orcas Island artist creates mesmerizing metal sculptures - Anthony Howe's kinetic sculptures are scattered across the world - but the masterpieces are created right here on Orcas Island.