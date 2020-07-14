Mon 7/13, Washington State Fair Drive-Thru in Puyallup, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Puyallup Fairgrounds.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Drive-thru Krusty Pups and scones in Puyallup - Get your fair food fix... with social distancing!
Puyallup woman uses art to tamp down anxiety - Lydia Selk's collages are more than just beautiful works of art. They're therapy.
Make a wish recipient uses one wish to make huge donation - 17 year old Andrew Darnell's wish means an escape for young cancer patients at Seattle Children's.
Washington's first black-owned brewery makes award-winning beer, positive change - Métier Brewing is based in Woodinville.
Six Feet of Fun -
This Orcas Island artist creates mesmerizing metal sculptures - Anthony Howe's kinetic sculptures are scattered across the world - but the masterpieces are created right here on Orcas Island.
Wander in style with clothing from Wish You Were Northwest - The homegrown brand features phrases of PNW pride on trendy tees, sweatshirts, tanks and hats.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.