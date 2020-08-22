Fri 8/21, Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium at Tacoma - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
The Tacoma gorilla who changed the world without saying a word - Before he became world-famous and inspired a new Disney movie, Ivan lived with a family in Tacoma.
Exclusive interview with Bryan Cranston about his role in 'The One And Only Ivan' - The new film based on the Tacoma icon is now streaming on Disney+.
Trees for grads - Seattle donors plant a tree in honor of each graduating student.
Words On Bathroom Walls makes it okay to talk about schizophrenia - The stars discuss a teen movie that takes on a bigger subject than high school crushes.
Seattle catering company pivots to serving community during pandemic - Since late March, Guormondo has served close to 300,000 meals for those in need.
Women to Watch speaker Paula Sardinas makes advocating for others her calling - Early life issues didn't stop her from becoming successful - Story sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazines.
