Fri 8/21, Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium at Tacoma - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Inspiring Tacoma's Gorilla Statue, Bryan Cranston of 'The One and Only Ivan', 'Words On Bathroom Walls' Movie, Guormondo's Meal Donations, and more.

TACOMA, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma.

The Tacoma gorilla who changed the world without saying a word - Before he became world-famous and inspired a new Disney movie, Ivan lived with a family in Tacoma.

Exclusive interview with Bryan Cranston about his role in 'The One And Only Ivan' - The new film based on the Tacoma icon is now streaming on Disney+.

Trees for grads - Seattle donors plant a tree in honor of each graduating student.

Words On Bathroom Walls makes it okay to talk about schizophrenia - The stars discuss a teen movie that takes on a bigger subject than high school crushes.

Seattle catering company pivots to serving community during pandemic - Since late March, Guormondo has served close to 300,000 meals for those in need.