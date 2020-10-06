Tues 6/9, KING 5 Evening from the Hosts' Homes, Full Episode

SEATTLE — Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, and Angela Poe Russell host from together virtually, from their respective homes. FEATURING: Pacific Science Center, Guinea Pigs for Preschoolers, Fathers' Day Gift Ideas, Chef Tom Douglas - Wild Salmon, and Derek Hough.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Pacific Science Center pivots to create "best of both worlds" summer experience - The Science Center turned to YouTube during the stay at home order, but is now planning a blended experience with hands-on activities.
Queen Anne teacher brings joy to students with guinea pigs - The classroom pets star in videos that help calm and comfort the kids.
Six ideas for Father's Day from Northwest makers - Give dad something he'll love while supporting a local business!
Learn how to grill wild salmon from a real pro - Chef Tom Douglas - Be a backyard barbecue hit with Chef Tom Douglas's tips for the perfect grilled salmon.
Dance Champion Derek Hough on this season's "World of Dance" and what he hopes more people will start doing now - Hough returns for Season 4 of World of Dance, which finished production right before COVID-19 shut down most productions.
