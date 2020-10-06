Tues 6/9, KING 5 Evening from the Hosts' Homes, Full Episode

FEATURING: Pacific Science Center, Guinea Pigs for Preschoolers, Fathers' Day Gift Ideas, Chef Tom Douglas - Wild Salmon, and Derek Hough.

SEATTLE — Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, and Angela Poe Russell host from together virtually, from their respective homes. FEATURING: Pacific Science Center, Guinea Pigs for Preschoolers, Fathers' Day Gift Ideas, Chef Tom Douglas - Wild Salmon, and Derek Hough.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Pacific Science Center pivots to create "best of both worlds" summer experience - The Science Center turned to YouTube during the stay at home order, but is now planning a blended experience with hands-on activities.

Queen Anne teacher brings joy to students with guinea pigs - The classroom pets star in videos that help calm and comfort the kids.

Six ideas for Father's Day from Northwest makers - Give dad something he'll love while supporting a local business!

Learn how to grill wild salmon from a real pro - Chef Tom Douglas - Be a backyard barbecue hit with Chef Tom Douglas's tips for the perfect grilled salmon.