Wed 9/2, Owen Beach in Tacoma - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Talking Dog, Bumbershoot Artists, Picnic Party Seattle, Chef Makini's Tacos Recipe, and Hilary Swank of 'Away' Movie.
Saint Bryan at Owen Beach in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Owen Beach in Tacoma.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Can you teach your dog to talk? - A Tacoma woman is trying to do just that as millions watch online.

Bumbershoot 

Picnic Party Seattle creates the picnics of your dreams! - This mother-daughter business takes the work and stress out of setting up picnics, setting up beautiful spreads for any occasion.

Wake up to Chef Makini Howell's 'Bacon & Eggs' breakfast tacos - Tacos for breakfast? Yes, please.

Hilary Swank blasts off to space in new Netflix mini-series - The Bellingham-raised two-time Oscar winner stars in "Away," which starts streaming Friday, Sept. 4.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.