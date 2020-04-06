Tues 6/3, Marina Beach Park in Edmonds, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts from Marina Beach Park in Edmonds. FEATURING: Mask Fairy, Seattle's Floating Stadium, Fisherman Artist, Fisherman Artist, Hawaiian Fusion Restaurants, Chef Makini's Drunken Mushroom, and Bow's Driftwood Sculpture.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Mask Fairy -
The next Space Needle: Seattle's failed floating stadium - Seattle saw a lot of success with the Space Needle's debut at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. So, they wanted to go bigger. Bolder. They wanted...a floating stadium?
Bellingham fisherman doubles as a popular artist - The art of the sea
Hawaiian fusion restaurants in Seattle available for take-out - They have all things you love: taco, sliders, luau dinner and many more!
Chef Makini Howell makes magic with mushrooms - Makini's Kitchen - This is one of the seven dishes Makini made at the James Beard House in New York.
Jaw-dropping driftwood sculptures are on display in Bow - Joe Treat invites the public to drive by and see the creations in his front yard
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.