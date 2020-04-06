Tues 6/3, Marina Beach Park in Edmonds, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Mask Fairy, Seattle's Floating Stadium, Fisherman Artist, Hawaiian Fusion Restaurants, Chef Makini's Drunken Mushroom, and Bow's Driftwood Sculpture.

Kim Holcomb hosts from Marina Beach Park in Edmonds. FEATURING: Mask Fairy, Seattle's Floating Stadium, Fisherman Artist, Fisherman Artist, Hawaiian Fusion Restaurants, Chef Makini's Drunken Mushroom, and Bow's Driftwood Sculpture.

The next Space Needle: Seattle's failed floating stadium - Seattle saw a lot of success with the Space Needle's debut at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. So, they wanted to go bigger. Bolder. They wanted...a floating stadium?

Bellingham fisherman doubles as a popular artist - The art of the sea

Hawaiian fusion restaurants in Seattle available for take-out - They have all things you love: taco, sliders, luau dinner and many more!

Chef Makini Howell makes magic with mushrooms - Makini's Kitchen - This is one of the seven dishes Makini made at the James Beard House in New York.