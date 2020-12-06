Thurs 6/11, Log Boom Park in Kenmore, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts from Log Boom Park in Kenmore. FEATURING: 'Slow Ride Home' Movie, Titlow Beach Art for Seniors, Fuelhouse Home Workout, Seattle Toilet Paper Cake, What's Up This Week, and Pete Davidson.
Seattle scooter club takes the ultimate road trip across the country - Their ride is documented in the film, Slow Ride Home, out now on Amazon Prime Video.
Titlow Beach art project celebrates the Class of 2020 - Artist honors South Sound students who missed out on traditional celebrations due to the Covid19 pandemic.
Remote Warriors: Seattle gym FUELhouse goes virtual - Stay fit and strong from the comfort and safety of your home.
Toilet paper cakes serve up a slice of humor in trying times - Manca's Catering in Seattle sells the cakes for $40.
Spike Lee's new film Da 5 Bloods hits Nexflix Friday - What's up This Week - Two films that were supposed to be in theaters this summer hit the small screen instead.
SNL star Pete Davidson shines in new comedy - 'The King of Staten Island,' directed by Judd Apatow, streams on-demand this Friday.
