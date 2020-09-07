Wed 7/8, Boating on Lake Washington in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat in Lake Washington.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Sequim singer doing a virtual concert at Watershed location - Bailey Bryan is going to play The Gorge in a whole new way.
Before he won an Oscar, J.K. Simmons delivered "tutu grams" in Seattle - He stars in the new Hulu comedy 'Palm Springs'.
Five tips for boating safely with your dog in the PNW - From sunscreen to non-slip pads, there's a lot to consider for your canine.
This Orcas Island inn lets you hang out with adorable farm animals - Pebble Cove Farm is a waterfront inn that invites guests to get friendly with animals and explore their organic garden.
Some of the creamiest ice cream we've ever tasted is from Whatcom County - ACME Ice Cream in Bellingham is made using berries and cream from Whatcom County farmland.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.