Wed 7/8, Boating on Lake Washington in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Sequim Singer Bailey Bryan, J.K. Simmons of 'Palm Springs', Boating with Dog tips, Adorable Farms Inn at Orcas Island, and Bellingham's ACME Ice Cream.

Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat in Lake Washington.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Sequim singer doing a virtual concert at Watershed location - Bailey Bryan is going to play The Gorge in a whole new way.

Before he won an Oscar, J.K. Simmons delivered "tutu grams" in Seattle - He stars in the new Hulu comedy 'Palm Springs'.

Five tips for boating safely with your dog in the PNW - From sunscreen to non-slip pads, there's a lot to consider for your canine.

This Orcas Island inn lets you hang out with adorable farm animals - Pebble Cove Farm is a waterfront inn that invites guests to get friendly with animals and explore their organic garden.