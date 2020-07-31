x
Thurs 7/30 - Checkers the horse of Bolenders Horse Park, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Gypsy Lovett's See-Through Mask, Free Professional Photoshoot from Local Photographer, Speakers of 'Women to Watch 2020'.
Credit: KING 5
Ellen Meny on a boat at Lake Washington

Ellen Meny hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat at Lake Washington.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Washington "fantasy horse" earns the ultimate honor from model maker Breyer - Checkers, the face of a new sport called Mountain Trail, achieves immortality in the best possible way. 

Magnolia mom making see-through masks - She's shipping her hand made masks all over the country.

A shot of hope for job seekers - Local photographers donate their time to help others affected by the pandemic.

Meet one of the speakers at Women to Watch 2020 - The 5th annual speaker series will be virtual this year - Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazine.

