Fri 8/28, Lake Union - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening from Lake Union.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
A delicious bridge between cultures in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood - Chef Harold Fields has perfected the art of Japanese street food.
Meet the Seattle author behind HBO's Lovecraft Country - Matt Ruff says the idea for the timely series actually dates back to 2007.
Seattle Dance Collective shares performances with the community free of charge - Dancing in the time of COVID has lead to challenging times for artists and audiences alike.
Update: Winner announced in the 'The Big Pitch' contest - Prize involves pitch session to Hollywood executives and $25K towards developing the idea.
Money making Millennial spreads the wealth of financial knowledge - A young financial coach is one of the speakers at 'Women to Watch' 2020 - Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazine.
Dev Patel and Hugh Laurie reveal their childhood nicknames - They star in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield,' out August 28.
