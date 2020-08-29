x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening Shows

Fri 8/28, Lake Union - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Chef Harold' Japanese street-food, 'Lovecraft Country' author, Seattle Dance Collective, 'Hoarders' producer's looking for new ideas, and more.
Credit: KING 5
Angela Poe Russell on a boat at Lake Union

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening from Lake Union.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

A delicious bridge between cultures in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood - Chef Harold Fields has perfected the art of Japanese street food.

Meet the Seattle author behind HBO's Lovecraft Country - Matt Ruff says the idea for the timely series actually dates back to 2007.

Seattle Dance Collective shares performances with the community free of charge - Dancing in the time of COVID has lead to challenging times for artists and audiences alike. 

Update: Winner announced in the 'The Big Pitch' contest - Prize involves pitch session to Hollywood executives and $25K towards developing the idea. 

Money making Millennial spreads the wealth of financial knowledge - A young financial coach is one of the speakers at 'Women to Watch' 2020 - Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazine.

Dev Patel and Hugh Laurie reveal their childhood nicknames - They star in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield,' out August 28.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.