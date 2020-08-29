Fri 8/28, Lake Union - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Chef Harold' Japanese street-food, 'Lovecraft Country' author, Seattle Dance Collective, 'Hoarders' producer's looking for new ideas, and more.

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening from Lake Union.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

A delicious bridge between cultures in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood - Chef Harold Fields has perfected the art of Japanese street food.

Meet the Seattle author behind HBO's Lovecraft Country - Matt Ruff says the idea for the timely series actually dates back to 2007.

Seattle Dance Collective shares performances with the community free of charge - Dancing in the time of COVID has lead to challenging times for artists and audiences alike.

Update: Winner announced in the 'The Big Pitch' contest - Prize involves pitch session to Hollywood executives and $25K towards developing the idea.

Money making Millennial spreads the wealth of financial knowledge - A young financial coach is one of the speakers at 'Women to Watch' 2020 - Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazine.