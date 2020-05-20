Tues 5/19, KING 5 Evening from the Hosts' Homes, Full Episode

FEATURING: Ballard Quarantine Musical, Puyallup Children's Book, Ciscoe's Homegrown Produce Tips, Salmon for Take-Out, Gates Foundation & Tim's Tavern.

Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell and Jim Dever host from their houses. FEATURING: Ballard Quarantine Musical, Puyallup Children's Book, Ciscoe's Homegrown Produce Tips, Salmon for Take-Out, Gates Foundation & Tim's Tavern.

Seattle performer sings his heart out in 'Quarantine Musicals' - Tavo Gutierrez is producing the medleys from inside his Ballard apartment.

Authors turn their new children's book celebrating Puyallup into a fundraiser for the local food bank - You can download Puyallup Adventures for free or donate to the Puyallup Food Bank. Read on to find out how.

Gardening tips with Ciscoe: Home-grown produce - Gardening guru Ciscoe Morris tells us how to care for our berries & veggies and answers this age-old question: Why is Ciscoe so dang cute?!

Teen activists gather online to make the world a better place - Teen Action Fair continues despite COVID-19 shutdown - story sponsored by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center.