Tues 9/1, Vibrant Palette Arts Center's Virtual Session, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Nature Lover Scavenger Hunt, The Secret Rules of Teen Texting, Jenn's Decorated Sugar Cookies, Ciscoe Tips on Gardening, Jon Stewart of 'Irrestible'.
Credit: KING 5

Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, and Jim Dever hosts KING 5 evening from home.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Uplifting art takes flight in Seattle's Central District - Vibrant Palette Arts Center creates bold new project through virtual studio sessions. 

Close out the summer with a photo scavenger hunt on the islands - Whidbey and Camano Islands provide the clues, and you go on the adventure.

The secret rules of teen texting and how you probably break them every time - Everything they've been teaching in schools is wrong when it comes to teen texting.

Check out the edible art from a West Seattle cookier - Jenn's Cookie Jar turns out everything from custom birthday orders to sugar cookies with messages of equality. 

Ciscoe Morris wants to save you from three end-of-summer gardening mistakes - The gardening guru's September to-don't list.

Jon Stewart sees life through a new lens since leaving 'The Daily Show' - Stewart wrote and directed 'Irresistible,' out on-demand June 26.

