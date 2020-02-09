Tues 9/1, Vibrant Palette Arts Center's Virtual Session, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Nature Lover Scavenger Hunt, The Secret Rules of Teen Texting, Jenn's Decorated Sugar Cookies, Ciscoe Tips on Gardening, Jon Stewart of 'Irrestible'.

Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, and Jim Dever hosts KING 5 evening from home.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Uplifting art takes flight in Seattle's Central District - Vibrant Palette Arts Center creates bold new project through virtual studio sessions.

Close out the summer with a photo scavenger hunt on the islands - Whidbey and Camano Islands provide the clues, and you go on the adventure.

The secret rules of teen texting and how you probably break them every time - Everything they've been teaching in schools is wrong when it comes to teen texting.

Check out the edible art from a West Seattle cookier - Jenn's Cookie Jar turns out everything from custom birthday orders to sugar cookies with messages of equality.

Ciscoe Morris wants to save you from three end-of-summer gardening mistakes - The gardening guru's September to-don't list.