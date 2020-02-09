Tues 9/1, Vibrant Palette Arts Center's Virtual Session, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, and Jim Dever hosts KING 5 evening from home.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Uplifting art takes flight in Seattle's Central District - Vibrant Palette Arts Center creates bold new project through virtual studio sessions.
Close out the summer with a photo scavenger hunt on the islands - Whidbey and Camano Islands provide the clues, and you go on the adventure.
The secret rules of teen texting and how you probably break them every time - Everything they've been teaching in schools is wrong when it comes to teen texting.
Check out the edible art from a West Seattle cookier - Jenn's Cookie Jar turns out everything from custom birthday orders to sugar cookies with messages of equality.
Ciscoe Morris wants to save you from three end-of-summer gardening mistakes - The gardening guru's September to-don't list.
Jon Stewart sees life through a new lens since leaving 'The Daily Show' - Stewart wrote and directed 'Irresistible,' out on-demand June 26.
