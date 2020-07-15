x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

programs

Tues 7/14, Seattle's Bone Artist, Korean Tofu and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Community Story on KNKX Radio, Capitol Hill's Bone Artist, The Biggest Cow, Chef Makini's Korean Tofu, and Radio Hankook.
Credit: KING 5

SEATTLE — Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Seattle radio station lets young people "Take the Mic"- Amidst the pandemic and recent protests, KNKX wanted to see what was on the minds of our youth.

This Capitol Hill artist uses bones as her canvas - Alexandra Clundt of Drawn to the Bone Designs creates stunning designs on animal skulls and bones.

The world's biggest steer finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest - Where to find Cowboy, the world's biggest steer. 

A plant-based take on Korean fried chicken - Makini's Kitchen - You'll be surprised how meaty this meal taste. #k5evening

This Federal Way radio station has the most loyal listeners in the state - Radio Hankook plays K-Pop and offers advice to thousands of people with Korean heritage.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.