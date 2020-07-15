Tues 7/14, Seattle's Bone Artist, Korean Tofu and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening from their homes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Seattle radio station lets young people "Take the Mic"- Amidst the pandemic and recent protests, KNKX wanted to see what was on the minds of our youth.
This Capitol Hill artist uses bones as her canvas - Alexandra Clundt of Drawn to the Bone Designs creates stunning designs on animal skulls and bones.
The world's biggest steer finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest - Where to find Cowboy, the world's biggest steer.
A plant-based take on Korean fried chicken - Makini's Kitchen - You'll be surprised how meaty this meal taste. #k5evening
This Federal Way radio station has the most loyal listeners in the state - Radio Hankook plays K-Pop and offers advice to thousands of people with Korean heritage.
