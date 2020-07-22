Tues 7/21, Cooper Bryan's Railfanning Hobby, Ciscoe's Tips for Cheap Gardening, and more, Full Episode KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening from their homes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Raising a railfan is a ton of fun - Railfanning is a fun hobby that combines travel, photography and a whole lot of horsepower.
Ciscoe's trick for finding bargain plants - Cheapskate gardening tips that'll bring blooms at half the price.
Think you can solve Seattle's traffic problem? Prove it in a video game - A/B Street invites players to change small things about Seattle's traffic infrastructure - and see what positive (or negative) change they can create.
New horror movie 'The Rental' was filmed on the PNW coast - It opens July 28 on VOD and in some drive-ins.
Coffee shop in Seattle's South Park neighborhood practices 'radical hospitality' - Resistencia Coffee wants every customer to feel welcomed and supported by the local community.
