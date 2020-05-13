Tues 5/12, KING 5 Evening from the Hosts' Homes, Full Episode

FEATURING: Messages of Hope, Seattle Aquarium during COVID-19, Children's Film Festival, Hollywood Game Night, and an Award-Winning Wolf Documentary.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Windows in the South Sound bloom with flowers and messages of hope - "Hope Grows Here" is a colorful campaign to promote emotional and mental health

Rare look behind the scenes at the still-closed Seattle Aquarium - The non-profit closed to guests on March 13.

Children's Film Festival Seattle moves online, while still preserving festival experience - The one-week virtual event features 60 films from 27 countries.

Hollywood Game Night -