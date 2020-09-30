x
Tues 9/29, Ciscoe's Tips on Planting Tulip Bulb - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Hyppolite Martinet, Graham’s RoyalTea, Tortilas Con Madre, and Jane Lynch.
Credit: KING 5

Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryant, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Hyppolite Martinet

A gardening expert's top 5 tips for tulip bulbs that come back year after year - It's fall - and Ciscoe says don't let planting bulbs befuddle you!

The Lynden family that is working together to create handcrafted tortillas - Tortillas Con Madre are created with the highest quality ingredients, honoring old traditions.

Dress up like a princess for tea service at Graham's RoyalTea in Bothell - The family-run shop is located on Main Street in Bothell.

Host Jane Lynch talks the return of the game show The Weakest Link - It's been 18 years since the show was last on NBC

