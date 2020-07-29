Tues 7/28, Anti-Racist Parenting Tips, Auction of WA Wine, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Seattle Graphic Novel 'The Cloven', 'Keeping Inn' Documentary, and Auction of Washington Wines' fundraising.

Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

New graphic novel 'The Cloven' is chock-full of Seattle sites - The book was written by Garth Stein and drawn by Matthew Southworth.

"Raising White Kids" author shares tips for talking to children about racism - The League of Education Voters hosted Dr. Jennifer Harvey to talk about parenting for racial justice.

At the empty Georgetown Inn, pandemic life is poignant, spooky, quirky, and straight-up LOL - New series #KeepingINN documents a Seattle family's life as they attempt to save the family business.