Tues 7/28, Anti-Racist Parenting Tips, Auction of WA Wine, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Seattle Graphic Novel 'The Cloven', 'Keeping Inn' Documentary, and Auction of Washington Wines' fundraising.
Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, Angela Poe Russell, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

New graphic novel 'The Cloven' is chock-full of Seattle sites - The book was written by Garth Stein and drawn by Matthew Southworth.

"Raising White Kids" author shares tips for talking to children about racism - The League of Education Voters hosted Dr. Jennifer Harvey to talk about parenting for racial justice.

At the empty Georgetown Inn, pandemic life is poignant, spooky, quirky, and straight-up LOL - New series #KeepingINN documents a Seattle family's life as they attempt to save the family business.

Gala in a Box offers at-home feast during Auction of Washington Wines - Beloved Northwest fundraiser will go on - how you can bring the fun and festivity home. Sponsored by Auction of Washington Wines

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.