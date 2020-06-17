Tues 6/16, KING 5 Evening from the Hosts' Homes, Full Episode

Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, Saint Bryan, and Angela Poe Russell host together virtually, from their homes. FEATURING: Tacoma's Camp Bar, Nolan Harris, LGBTQ Youth of Faith's new anthem, Skateboarder Dog from Lynwood, Makini's Grill Indoor Kabob, and Red Cross Heroes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Tacoma bar offers tents to customers who want to keep socially distant - The Camp Bar is trying something new to make customers happy campers.
Caricature artists hit hard by summer event cancellations - Artist and small business owner Nolan Harris furloughed his staff and is already looking toward next year.
Pride Month brings new event and new anthem for LGBTQ youth of faith - "Beloved Arise" unveils new theme song as it announces inaugural Queer Youth of Faith Day set for June 30th.
Skateboarding isn't this dog's only trick - This Lynnwood pooch also comforts those in need.
Grill indoors with this flavorful plant-based Kabob recipe - Makini's Kitchen - Cook these kabobs year-round with this great indoor recipe.
Red Cross -
