Mon 5/4, KING 5 Evening from Jim Dever's Backyard, Full Episode

Jim Dever hosts from his backyard. FEATURING: Lasagna Lady, 'The Half of It' movie, 'Buy Nothing Get Everything' book, Chromebooks for Students, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Gig Harbor woman making a difference 'one lasagna at a time' - The Lasagna Lady has baked hundreds of dishes for neighbors.

Tukwila educator awarded 'hero' status for her efforts on GoFundMe - The popular fundraising platforms honors heroes in response to COVID-19.

Teen rom-com 'The Half Of It' is set in Washington State - The film won top honors at the Tribeca Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix.

Bainbridge founders of 'Buy Nothing' encourage giving during pandemic - A new book by two Bainbridge authors offers a timely guide to shopping less and sharing more.

