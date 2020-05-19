Mon 5/18, KING 5 Evening from Jim Dever's Backyard, Full Episode

Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening from his backyard. FEATURING: Mt. Saint Helens anniversary, Lynn Shelton Tribute, Quarantine Small-Talk, Support for Local Bookstores, and social-distancing Hiking Advice.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
First day of work on Mount St. Helens was a literal blast for this man - Ranger who survived eruption returns to document the volcano's transformation
Remembering Seattle filmmaker, Lynn Shelton - A University of Washington Drama alum, her impact on Hollywood will never be forgotten
Stay-at-home life from a kid's point of view - SmallTalk - Finding the funny in these uncertain times.
How to support local bookstores right now - There are plenty of ways to support your favorite local bookshops right now - and find a new favorite read while you're at it!
What hikers need to know as Washington parks and trails reopen - By recreating responsibly, we can keep each other safe, and lands and trails open.
