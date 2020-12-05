Mon 5/11, KING 5 Evening from Jim Dever's Backyard, Full Episode

FEATURING: Drive-thru fudge, "Tacoma Strong" t-shirt, Bakeaway Camp, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Cast, 11-year-old Bagpiper & Chef Makini's Rhubarb Cake.

Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening from his backyard. FEATURING: Drive-thru fudge, "Tacoma Strong" t-shirt, Bakeaway Camp, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Cast, 11-year-old Bagpiper & Chef Makini's Rhubarb Cake.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Drive-thru fudge and prayer on Olympic Peninsula - Sequim woman offers sweet comfort from roadside stand

How a t-shirt maker is keeping 'Tacoma Strong' during coronavirus pandemic - As small businesses struggle to survive, T-Town Apparel has come up with a unique way to help their neighbors.

Magnolia mom to compete on new Food Network baking show - You'd be scared too if your baking skills were judged by Martha Stewart.

Watch Daniel Radcliffe and Ellie Kemper choose their own interview questions - They star in the new Netflix interactive special 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend'

An 11-year-old Bagpiper entertains his neighbors with his performances - Adi's supposed to go to the Bagpipe World Championships in Scotland, but due to the coronavirus, the competition was canceled & he performs at nearby parks instead.