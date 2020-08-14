x
Thurs 8/13, Hyatt Regency at Lake Washington - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium's Sharks, Hyatt Regency Urban Resort, Skateboarder Tony Hawk, Hmong Flowers Delivery, Fredy Montero Coffee Shop in Seattle.
Credit: KING 5
Saint Bryan at Hyatt Regency

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening from Hyatt Regency at Lake Washington.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

PDZA Shark Week

Waterfront getaway is a  close-to-home escape - Dine outdoors on a dock or a deck for a fresh change of pace. Sponsored by Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport. 

Tony Hawk teams up with Seattle-based Jones Soda for a summer road trip - The professional skateboarder spent 10 days in an RV, visiting skate parks throughout the west.

How to help Hmong flower farmers in Western Washington - With less markets and less shoppers, the Hmong farmers behind the iconic flower bouquets are hurting - but thanks to a woman in Lake City, there's a way to help.

Seattle coffee shop owned by soccer star Fredy Montero specializes in Colombian coffee - Santo Coffee Co. is located in the Roosevelt Neighborhood.

New HBO series 'Lovecraft Country' based on Seattle author's book - What's Up This Week - HBO announced in 2017 they were adapapting Matt Ruff's book into a TV mini-series.

