Thurs 10/29, KING 5 Evening's 2020 Halloween Show! - Full Episode

FEATURING: "The Witches" cast, COVID House of Horrors, socially distant scares, Anubis Hearse Club, "Dick Johnson is Dead" cast, and Seattle Halloween decor.

Angela Poe Russell (Aaliyah), Kim Holcomb (Joni Mitchell), Saint Bryan (David Bowie), and Jim Dever (Willie Nelson) host KING 5 Evening's Halloween Episode from their respective homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

'The Witches' is kid-friendly Halloween fun - The movie stars Octavia Spencer, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Kristin Chenoweth

Two ways to celebrate a socially distant Halloween in Western Washington - Who says you need to go to haunted houses or trick or treating on Halloween?

The 'COVID House of Horrors' in Seattle is 2020 in an art exhibit - The "Ghoulishly frightening and sometimes irreverent" exhibit explores pandemic peril

Retired hearses find new life in unique Northwest car club - Anubis Hearse Club is based in Bremerton and rides March thru October.