Thurs 10/29, KING 5 Evening's 2020 Halloween Show! - Full Episode

Angela Poe Russell (Aaliyah), Kim Holcomb (Joni Mitchell), Saint Bryan (David Bowie), and Jim Dever (Willie Nelson) host KING 5 Evening's Halloween Episode from their respective homes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
'The Witches' is kid-friendly Halloween fun - The movie stars Octavia Spencer, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Kristin Chenoweth
Two ways to celebrate a socially distant Halloween in Western Washington - Who says you need to go to haunted houses or trick or treating on Halloween?
The 'COVID House of Horrors' in Seattle is 2020 in an art exhibit - The "Ghoulishly frightening and sometimes irreverent" exhibit explores pandemic peril
Retired hearses find new life in unique Northwest car club - Anubis Hearse Club is based in Bremerton and rides March thru October.
Seattle filmmaker stages her own father's 'death' - Netflix documentary explores mortality with a mix of heart and humor.
