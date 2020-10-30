x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening Shows

Thurs 10/29, KING 5 Evening's 2020 Halloween Show! - Full Episode

FEATURING: "The Witches" cast, COVID House of Horrors, socially distant scares, Anubis Hearse Club, "Dick Johnson is Dead" cast, and Seattle Halloween decor.
Credit: KING 5

Angela Poe Russell (Aaliyah), Kim Holcomb (Joni Mitchell), Saint Bryan (David Bowie), and Jim Dever (Willie Nelson) host KING 5 Evening's Halloween Episode from their respective homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

'The Witches' is kid-friendly Halloween fun - The movie stars Octavia Spencer, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Kristin Chenoweth

Two ways to celebrate a socially distant Halloween in Western Washington - Who says you need to go to haunted houses or trick or treating on Halloween?

The 'COVID House of Horrors' in Seattle is 2020 in an art exhibit - The "Ghoulishly frightening and sometimes irreverent" exhibit explores pandemic peril

Retired hearses find new life in unique Northwest car club - Anubis Hearse Club is based in Bremerton and rides March thru October.

Seattle filmmaker stages her own father's 'death' - Netflix documentary explores mortality with a mix of heart and humor.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.