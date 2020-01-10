Wed 9/30 Bainbridge Fish & Chips, Tukwila's new food hall and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Wild Salmon Market is Seattle's best-kept secret for seafood lovers - Pike Place Market carries a wide variety of fish and seafood.
British-style fish and chips that are a literal big deal on Bainbridge - Proper Fish gets high praise and serves massive filets.
Meet the local football stars going viral with trick play videos - Curtis High School alums are well on their way to becoming household names.
This Tukwila food hall supports immigrants' small businesses - Spice Bridge in Tukwila is a great way to sample foods from around the world while supporting immigrants, refugees and women of color.
These vegan nachos are the perfect game day snack - Trust us when we say you won't miss the meat.
Honey-sweetened drink from Edmonds is all the buzz - Hunniwater Kindness is a soda alternative and a portion of sales proceeds are donated to non-profits.
