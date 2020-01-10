Wed 9/30 Bainbridge Fish & Chips, Tukwila's new food hall and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: British Fish & Chips, Wild Salmon Market, New Tukwila Food Hall, Tacoma Football Stars, Hunniwater and Makini's Vegan Nachos.

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Wild Salmon Market is Seattle's best-kept secret for seafood lovers - Pike Place Market carries a wide variety of fish and seafood.

British-style fish and chips that are a literal big deal on Bainbridge - Proper Fish gets high praise and serves massive filets.

Meet the local football stars going viral with trick play videos - Curtis High School alums are well on their way to becoming household names.

This Tukwila food hall supports immigrants' small businesses - Spice Bridge in Tukwila is a great way to sample foods from around the world while supporting immigrants, refugees and women of color.

These vegan nachos are the perfect game day snack - Trust us when we say you won't miss the meat.