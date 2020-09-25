Thurs 9/24, Fremont Brewing's Urban Beer Garden - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Fremont Brewing's Urban Beer Garden
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Drive-in magic on Orcas Island - Islander Matthew Laslo pulls the ultimate magic trick in the San Juans.
This Vashon Island restaurant serves a famous soup - The Ruby Brink on Vashon Island is known for their celebrated dish, the Meat & Noodle.
Evan Rachel Wood's new role reminded her of Edward Scissorhands - She stars in dark comedy 'Kajillionaire' alongside Richard Jenkins, Debora Winger and Gina Rodriguez.
Tacoma's collectible pop culture superstore - the What? Shoppe - Vintage movie posters, Mexican folk art, vintage paperbacks, model kits - you'll find it all on Antique Row at the What? Shoppe?
Local boy Rainn Wilson stars in new Amazon Prime Video series Utopia - The Shorecrest High grad is keeping busy.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.