Thurs 9/24, Fremont Brewing's Urban Beer Garden - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: San Juans' Drive-In Magic, Vashon Island's Meat & Noodle, Evan Rachel Wood's new role, Tacoma's Pop Culture Superstore, and What's Up This Week.
Credit: KING 5
Angela Poe Russell at Fremont Brewing's Urban Beer Garden

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5 Evening at Fremont Brewing's Urban Beer Garden 

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Drive-in magic on Orcas Island - Islander Matthew Laslo pulls the ultimate magic trick in the San Juans.

This Vashon Island restaurant serves a famous soup - The Ruby Brink on Vashon Island is known for their celebrated dish, the Meat & Noodle.

Evan Rachel Wood's new role reminded her of Edward Scissorhands - She stars in dark comedy 'Kajillionaire' alongside Richard Jenkins, Debora Winger and Gina Rodriguez. 

Tacoma's collectible pop culture superstore - the What? Shoppe - Vintage movie posters, Mexican folk art, vintage paperbacks, model kits - you'll find it all on Antique Row at the What? Shoppe?

Local boy Rainn Wilson stars in new Amazon Prime Video series Utopia - The Shorecrest High grad is keeping busy.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.