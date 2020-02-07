Wed 7/1, Freedom Boat Club in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening from Freedom Boat Club's boat in Seattle.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Grab delicious hushpuppies, cocktails & more to-go from this Capitol Hill eatery - Marjorie is most known for the homemade steelcut plantain chips, but the hushpuppies are EVERYTHING.
Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens are just two reasons 'Eurovision' is worth watching on Netflix - The comedy also stars Will Ferrell and is now streaming.
Zan Fiskum -
Seattle fashion designer's pivot to making masks leads to national exposure - Erika Dalya Massaquoi, the founder of the Oula Company, has sold more than 3,000 masks since March.
Short hike to a cool place: Rialto Beach - This iconic northwest spot welcomes visitors again as Olympic National Park begins re-opening.
This Woodinville cafe specializes in high-quality bubble tea - Bobae in Woodinville is one of the few bubble tea shops that doesn't use any artificial powders or syrups- almost everything is made in house.
