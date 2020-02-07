x
Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Wed 7/1, Freedom Boat Club in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Marjories Restaurant, 'Eurovision' on Netflix, Zan Fiskum at The Voice, Seattle Designer get National Attention, Hiking at Rialto Beach, Bobae Bubble Tea.
Credit: KING 5

Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening from Freedom Boat Club's boat in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Grab delicious hushpuppies, cocktails & more to-go from this Capitol Hill eatery -  Marjorie is most known for the homemade steelcut plantain chips, but the hushpuppies are EVERYTHING.

Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens are just two reasons 'Eurovision' is worth watching on Netflix - The comedy also stars Will Ferrell and is now streaming.

Zan Fiskum 

Freedom Boat Club lets you get out on the water without buying a boat -

Seattle fashion designer's pivot to making masks leads to national exposure - Erika Dalya Massaquoi, the founder of the Oula Company, has sold more than 3,000 masks since March. 

Short hike to a cool place: Rialto Beach - This iconic northwest spot welcomes visitors again as Olympic National Park begins re-opening.

This Woodinville cafe specializes in high-quality bubble tea - Bobae in Woodinville is one of the few bubble tea shops that doesn't use any artificial powders or syrups- almost everything is made in house.

