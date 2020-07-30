Wed 7/29, Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Cannibal Hot Tub in Ashford, Grandma's in da Kitchen Comfort Food, Lynn Shelton's New Film, and Simple Modern Living Home Decoration.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The South Sound's Top 4 urban hiking trails, according to expert Craig Romano - You don't have to leave the city to get a taste of the wilderness.

Take a memorable dip in a wood-fired hot tub near Mount Rainier - The so-called Cannibal Hot Tub is in Ashford, Wash.

Who doesn't miss grandma's cooking? - This Grandma's in da Kitchen makes Everett people happy with her comfort food.

"Of a certain age" grant honors legacy of filmmaker Lynn Shelton - The Northwest Film Forum and Duplass Brothers Productions launch $25,000 grant for female and non-binary filmmakers over the age of 39.