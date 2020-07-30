x
Wed 7/29, Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Cannibal Hot Tub in Ashford, Grandma's in da Kitchen Comfort Food, Lynn Shelton's New Film, and Simple Modern Living Home Decoration.
Saint Bryan at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. —

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The South Sound's Top 4  urban hiking trails, according to expert Craig Romano - You don't have to leave the city to get a taste of the wilderness.

Take a memorable dip in a wood-fired hot tub near Mount Rainier - The so-called Cannibal Hot Tub is in Ashford, Wash.

Who doesn't miss grandma's cooking? - This Grandma's in da Kitchen makes Everett people happy with her comfort food.

"Of a certain age" grant honors legacy of filmmaker Lynn Shelton - The Northwest Film Forum and Duplass Brothers Productions launch  $25,000 grant for female and non-binary filmmakers over the age of 39. 

SoDo couple uses the lay of the land to create modern home decor - Local volcanoes are the design inspiration for SML, a Seattle "multidisciplinary creative studio" that crafts modern furniture and housewares

