7 must-visit destinations on the coast of Washington

Bookmark our guide for the best places to go and things to see on the Washington state coast.

The Pacific Northwest is full of epic places to explore. Just a few hours from the Seattle area, the Washington coast is sometimes an overlooked destination for many.

From tasty Dungeness crab to the getaway spot that not only welcomes you, but also your four-legged best friend -- here are our highlights of the beachy destinations you won't want to miss on your next road trip to the Pacific Ocean.

1. From Westport to Tokeland

On the Washington coast, you'll uncover the history of machines used to harvest cranberries, and learn something new. Down the road, you'll find the historic Tokeland Hotel, and the nearby studio of artist Jeffro Uitto, a driftwood visionary.

2. 3 Things to Visit at Long Beach

Washington’s coast is home to some of the Best Northwest Escapes, including the Best Clam Digging Beach, Best Lighthouse, and Best State Park. Around January to May, you can find hundreds of people razor clam digging at 26 miles of sand. When the season is over, people will fly beautiful kites at the beach. Also, don't forget to visit Cape Disappointment that was voted as the Best Lighthouse in 2019's Best Northwest Escapes.

3. Hang 10 in Westport

Ever wanted to try surfing in the PNW? First-timers can get a lesson from Big Foot Surf School in Westport! Evening reporter Saint Bryant recounts his experience in 2016... check it out at the link below.

4. Pet-Friendly Getaway at Seabrook

This community of vacationers and permanent residents warmly welcomes all, including visitors with four feet. Places you can visit: The Salty Dog, a pet shop with carefully curated items, the Mill 109 restaurant and bar that offers a doggie menu, and the star attraction is the beach. It's among the most beautiful on the Washington Coast. The other cool thing is about half the vacation rentals here allow dogs.

5. The Picturesque Ruby Beach

More than a four-hour drive from Tacoma, this is a place you may want to visit over and over again. The sun, the sand, and the sea stacks are all rewards for a somewhat grueling trek through an obstacle course as wild as the beach itself. Thanks to dramatic tides and weather that can turn on a dime, the beaches along the Olympic Wilderness Coast truly are wild.

6. Dungeness Crab

Captain Butch Smith of Coho Charters knows a thing or two about catching Dungeness crab. He’s been helping people do it for decades. He says pulling crab out of the Pacific near the Columbia River Bar is an experience that just can’t be duplicated.

7. Washington International Kite Festival

The Washington State International Kite Festival is held annually in Long Beach. The festival brings in kites and kite lovers from all across the globe. It's a family-oriented event focused on having fun instead of earning points. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Kite Festival has been canceled, but don't miss the next coming one on Aug 16-22, 2021!