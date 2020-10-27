x
Mon 10/26, Drive-Thru Dinosaur Adventure at the Washington State Fairgrounds - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: The Seattle Kraken Announcer, Funny Skeletons, Dino Drive Thru, PDZ Halloween, Somebody Feed Phil, Unreal Estate: Snohomish Depot, and Quinn Fitzpatrick.
Credit: KING 5
Jim Dever at Drive-Thru Dinosaur Adventure at the Washington State Fairgrounds

Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening from Drive-Thru Dinosaur Adventure at the Washington State Fairgrounds.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

A new Seattle announcer is breaking barriers in the NHL - Everett Fitzhugh is major league hockey's first Black announcer.

These skeletons are living their best afterlife in Anacortes - The "Funny Bones" are staged in new scenes every day throughout October

The South Sound spot where you can drive among dinosaurs - They don't bite but they look like they do

PDZ Halloween - 

"We're in a golden age of takeout," says Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil - Season 4 of his Netflix series premieres October 30

All aboard the most unique home for sale in Snohomish County - Unreal Estate - Some locals think the depot has been there for 100 years.

