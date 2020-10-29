Wed 10/28, Hyatt Regency Seattle in Downtown, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from Hyatt Regency Seattle in Downtown Seattle.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Hyatt Regency Seattle is a luxury getaway in the city - There's plenty of room for social distancing at the largest hotel in the Pacific Northwest.
Meet Poulsbo's super positive pop artist - Cory Bennett Anderson's colorful portraits focus on the positive
Women's vote centennial celebrated with Tacoma exhibit - The new interactive display at the Washington State History Museum is perfectly timed for election season.
These sweet potato fries pair perfectly with a Hawks game! - Douglas Demos - These will be the hit of your virtual tailgate party!
This mothballed nuke plant is Washington’s weirdest movie set - Beyond Abandoned - Inside Grays Harbor County's Satsop Nuclear Power Plant: chill in Cooling Tower 5 - It's Abandoned
Rejoice! Baby Yoda returns Friday for season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' - What's On This Week - Oh how we've missed this little green guy.
