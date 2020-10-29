x
Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Wed 10/28, Hyatt Regency Seattle in Downtown, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Poulsbo's Pop Artist, Evening Inbox, 'Votes for Women' exhibit, Douglas Demos: Sweet Potato Fries, Satsop Business Park and What's On This Week.
Credit: KING 5

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from Hyatt Regency Seattle in Downtown Seattle. 

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Hyatt Regency Seattle is a luxury getaway in the city - There's plenty of room for social distancing at the largest hotel in the Pacific Northwest.

Meet Poulsbo's super positive pop artist - Cory Bennett Anderson's colorful portraits focus on the positive

Women's vote centennial celebrated with Tacoma exhibit - The new interactive display at the Washington State History Museum is perfectly timed for election season.

These sweet potato fries pair perfectly with a Hawks game! - Douglas Demos - These will be the hit of your virtual tailgate party!

This mothballed nuke plant is Washington’s weirdest movie set - Beyond Abandoned - Inside Grays Harbor County's Satsop Nuclear Power Plant: chill in Cooling Tower 5 - It's Abandoned

Rejoice! Baby Yoda returns  Friday for season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' - What's On This Week - Oh how we've missed this little green guy.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.