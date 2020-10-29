Wed 10/28, Hyatt Regency Seattle in Downtown, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Poulsbo's Pop Artist, Evening Inbox, 'Votes for Women' exhibit, Douglas Demos: Sweet Potato Fries, Satsop Business Park and What's On This Week.

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5's Evening from Hyatt Regency Seattle in Downtown Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Hyatt Regency Seattle is a luxury getaway in the city - There's plenty of room for social distancing at the largest hotel in the Pacific Northwest.

Meet Poulsbo's super positive pop artist - Cory Bennett Anderson's colorful portraits focus on the positive

Women's vote centennial celebrated with Tacoma exhibit - The new interactive display at the Washington State History Museum is perfectly timed for election season.

These sweet potato fries pair perfectly with a Hawks game! - Douglas Demos - These will be the hit of your virtual tailgate party!

This mothballed nuke plant is Washington’s weirdest movie set - Beyond Abandoned - Inside Grays Harbor County's Satsop Nuclear Power Plant: chill in Cooling Tower 5 - It's Abandoned