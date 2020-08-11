Sat 11/7, Central Cafe and Juice Bar in Columbia City, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: The Motown Jewel Tones, Scoop There It Is, Makini's Kitchen: Target Tofu, Let Him Go cast interview, Seahawk Tyler Ott and more.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This episode was originally set to air Thurs, 11/5. Some references may be outdated.

Angela Poe Russell hosts KING 5's Evening from Central Cafe and Juice Bar in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. It's a darling little spot that opened in January which owner Bridgette Johnson describes as an "eco-conscious cafe" offering coffees, fresh-pressed juice, smoothies, pastries, and deli items.

LINKS TO TONIGHT"S STORIES

Seattle singing trio keeps "Motown Era" music alive in national effort to support artists - The Jewel Tones teamed up with 17 groups throughout the country to make one music video that paid homage to vintage music.

Scoop There It Is brings ice cream to Orting - College grad Amber Fairbanks puts lessons learned immediately to work.

A spicy, tasty way to stir up Target tofu - Chef Makini Howell is back to show us how to level up a plant-based favorite

From a preemie to a Seahawk: Tyler Ott's story - Long snapper Tyler Ott is a lifelong supporter of the March of Dimes, a non-profit dedicated to helping moms and babies.