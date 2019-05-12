SEATTLE — Michel King hosts from Enchant at T-Mobile Park. FEATURING: Raised Cakes' Dinner Cake, Dillinger's in Olympia, Preston Singletary Glass Art, and Seattle Nutcracker Lawn.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Dinner Cake is real and you can find it in Seattle's Central District - The savory cake is available at Raised Doughnuts.

World's largest Christmas maze lights up the Mariners' field - The best way to start is to stare. Stand up high and take in "Enchant," a maze of lights that covers the Mariners' entire field.

Famed kitschy Christmas cocktail pop-up 'Miracle' transforms Dillingers in Olympia - This place serves delicious food and cocktails year-round. But right now they are fully committing to the holiday season, via an internationally renowned pop-up that turns existing bars into over-the-top homages to all things ‘Kitsch-mas’.

Seattle artist pulls inspiration from his ancestors - Seattle glass blower transforms Tlingit tribe story into a new exhibit.

Nutcracker props adorn Seattle lawn - North Seattle's 'Nutcracker Lawn' pays homage to Sendak version of PNB's production, as owner continues to make beautiful music in the Balanchine version.

