Mon 7/20, Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook in West Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook in West Seattle

This animal rescue is finding new ways to raise awareness during COVID-19 - Heartwood Haven in Gig Harbor is an animal rescue and sanctuary - and due to COVID-19, they've found new ways to help support their rescue.

Seattle author wins national award for his screenplay adapted into a novel - The Women's Fiction Writers Association gave "Someone to Watch Over" its Rising Star Award.

Small Talk: Scavenger Hunt -

Driftwood heart in Port Angeles being rebuilt - Local artist with a lot of heart fixes the vandalized landmark.

Seattle's first bubble tea food truck is here and the drinks are adorable - Dreamy Drinks specializes in traditional Taiwanese boba.