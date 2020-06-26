Thurs 6/25, Emerald Downs in Auburn, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Emerald Downs in Auburn.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Love and harmony on an emu ranch - What flightless birds taught a Lewis County couple about love.
Seattle Pridefest started from humble beginnings - It's a statement and a celebration. But when Seattle Pride Week began back in 1974, it was also an act of courage.
New cookbook pairs Washington winemakers with Seattle's best chefs - The cookbook even got a social shout-out from Chrissy Teigen.
Jon Stewart and Steve Carell reunite for 'Irresistible' - The new political satire will be released on June 26.
Woodland Park Zoo reopens July 1 - What's up this Week - At last! Something to go out and do!
