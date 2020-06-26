x
Thurs 6/25, Emerald Downs in Auburn, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Love on an Emu Ranch, Seattle Pridefest, WA Winemakers & Chefs Cookbook, Cast of 'Irresistible' & Woodland Park Zoo reopens.
Credit: KING 5

Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening at Emerald Downs in Auburn.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Love and harmony on an emu ranch - What flightless birds taught a Lewis County couple about love. 

Seattle Pridefest started from humble beginnings - It's a statement and a celebration.  But when Seattle Pride Week began back in 1974, it was also an act of courage.

New cookbook pairs Washington winemakers with Seattle's best chefs - The cookbook even got a social shout-out from Chrissy Teigen.

Jon Stewart and Steve Carell reunite for 'Irresistible' - The new political satire will be released on June 26.

Woodland Park Zoo reopens July 1 - What's up this Week - At last! Something to go out and do!

