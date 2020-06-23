Mon 6/22, Elysian Brewing Taproom in Georgetown, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening from Elysian Brewing Taproom in Georgetown.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
"Traveling While Black in Seattle": Couple shares adventure and anxiety in YouTube series - "Think of this channel as the 'Green Book' of the Northwest'", says Anthony Love.
How the Science Guy got his start in Seattle - Bill Nye reacalls his journey from Boeing engineer to science superstar.
Relief concert to help dozens of Washington groups in coronavirus crisis - A relief concert that will help causes and funds impacted by COVID-19 will air exclusively on KING 5 and KONG on June 24 at 7 p.m.
Elysian Brewing is bringing Pride- and beer- to your home - Elysian Brewing's Pride boxes are a fun way to celebrate Pride at home!
Kevin Bacon is here to tell you the correct way to watch a horror movie - He stars in the new release 'You Should Have Left,' available on-demand.
Why Tenino is still printing wooden money - This Thurston County city has a long history of making money out of wood.
Picnic on Lake Union with Seattle Donut Boats - The rental vessels seat up to 8 and can be driven by anyone 25 and over.
