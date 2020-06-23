Mon 6/22, Elysian Brewing Taproom in Georgetown, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: The Loves Travel Stories, Bill Nye the Science guy, All in WA Concert, Kevin Bacon of 'You Should Have Left', Tenino Wooden Money, Seattle Donut Boat.

Angela Poe Russell and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening from Elysian Brewing Taproom in Georgetown.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

"Traveling While Black in Seattle": Couple shares adventure and anxiety in YouTube series - "Think of this channel as the 'Green Book' of the Northwest'", says Anthony Love.

How the Science Guy got his start in Seattle - Bill Nye reacalls his journey from Boeing engineer to science superstar.

Relief concert to help dozens of Washington groups in coronavirus crisis - A relief concert that will help causes and funds impacted by COVID-19 will air exclusively on KING 5 and KONG on June 24 at 7 p.m.

Elysian Brewing is bringing Pride- and beer- to your home - Elysian Brewing's Pride boxes are a fun way to celebrate Pride at home!

Kevin Bacon is here to tell you the correct way to watch a horror movie - He stars in the new release 'You Should Have Left,' available on-demand.

Why Tenino is still printing wooden money - This Thurston County city has a long history of making money out of wood.