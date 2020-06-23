x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

programs

Mon 6/22, Elysian Brewing Taproom in Georgetown, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: The Loves Travel Stories, Bill Nye the Science guy, All in WA Concert, Kevin Bacon of 'You Should Have Left', Tenino Wooden Money, Seattle Donut Boat.
Credit: KING 5

Angela Poe Russell and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening from Elysian Brewing Taproom in Georgetown.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

"Traveling While Black in Seattle": Couple shares adventure and anxiety in YouTube series - "Think of this channel as the 'Green Book' of the Northwest'",  says Anthony Love.

How the Science Guy got his start in Seattle - Bill Nye reacalls his journey from Boeing engineer to science superstar.

Relief concert to help dozens of Washington groups in coronavirus crisis - A relief concert that will help causes and funds impacted by COVID-19 will air exclusively on KING 5 and KONG on June 24 at 7 p.m. 

Elysian Brewing is bringing Pride- and beer- to your home - Elysian Brewing's Pride boxes are a fun way to celebrate Pride at home!

Kevin Bacon is here to tell you the correct way to watch a horror movie - He stars in the new release 'You Should Have Left,' available on-demand.

Why Tenino is still printing wooden money - This Thurston County city has a long history of making money out of wood.

Picnic on Lake Union with Seattle Donut Boats - The rental vessels seat up to 8 and can be driven by anyone 25 and over.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.