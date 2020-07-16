Wed 7/15, Boating in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: COVID-relief from Redmond teenagers, Tin Table & Century Ballroom, Army Golden Knight Skydivers, and Isabelle Edwards teenage photographer.

TACOMA, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat in Tacoma.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

How you can explore the South Sound without owning a boat - Freedom Boat Club offers members access to boats in the South Sound and around the world.

Redmond teens offer study guides in exchange for COVID-relief donations - Review for Relief helps teens study for ACT, SAT, and Advanced Placement.

Want no-contact takeout food? This Capitol Hill restaurant uses a pulley system! - The Tin Table and Century Ballroom also offer table service, using the dance floor as a physically-distanced dining room.