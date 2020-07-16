Wed 7/15, Boating in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat in Tacoma.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
How you can explore the South Sound without owning a boat - Freedom Boat Club offers members access to boats in the South Sound and around the world.
Redmond teens offer study guides in exchange for COVID-relief donations - Review for Relief helps teens study for ACT, SAT, and Advanced Placement.
Want no-contact takeout food? This Capitol Hill restaurant uses a pulley system! - The Tin Table and Century Ballroom also offer table service, using the dance floor as a physically-distanced dining room.
Maple Valley teen has her focus on a career in photography - Isabelle Edwards learned patience and photography at a young age.
