Wed 7/15, Boating in Tacoma, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: COVID-relief from Redmond teenagers, Tin Table & Century Ballroom, Army Golden Knight Skydivers, and Isabelle Edwards teenage photographer.
Credit: KING 5

TACOMA, Wash. — Saint Bryan hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat in Tacoma.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

How you can explore the South Sound without owning a boat - Freedom Boat Club offers members access to boats in the South Sound and around the world. 

Redmond teens offer study guides in exchange for COVID-relief donations - Review for Relief helps teens study for ACT, SAT, and Advanced Placement.

Want no-contact takeout food? This Capitol Hill restaurant uses a pulley system! - The Tin Table and Century Ballroom also offer table service, using the dance floor as a physically-distanced dining room.

The Golden Knights Army Parachute Team take over the skies of the PNW for a unique celebration -

Maple Valley teen has her focus on a career in photography - Isabelle Edwards learned patience and photography at a young age.

