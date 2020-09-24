Wed 9/23, From a boat at Lake Union - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Hat Island, Chef Tom Douglas' Philly Cheesesteak, FunShare Boating, Local Tide's Dungeness Crab Roll, Razor Clam Digging, and Baseball gloves Wallet.

SEATTLE — Jim Dever hosts KING 5 Evening on a boat at Lake Union.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

How a little garden brought an island's community together - Hat Island is a tiny island with a yearlong population of about 60 - and when COVID-19 was getting them down, they came together to create something amazing.

Chef Tom Douglas makes his take on a Philly Cheesesteak - Having grown up outside Philadelphia, Tom's had a cheesesteak or two.

Seattle Boat Co. allows you to set sail without owning a boat - FunShare is a boating membership offered in Seattle and Bellevue. Sponsored by Seattle Boat Co. and Seattle Boat Show.

People can't resist the $27 sandwich at a new Fremont restaurant - The Dungeness Crab Roll at Local Tide sells out every weekend.

New razor clam digs announced for Washington Coast - Record clam populations await, and 'distanced digging' encouraged.