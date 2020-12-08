Tues 8/11 Crystal Mountain, Hidden Valley Camp for Kids, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Comedian Rob Schneider, Tacoma's Cat Whisperer, Cisoce's Tips on Cactus Care, and Seattle's Writer Haley Shapely.

Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Summertime at Crystal Mountain: An experience you won't forget - Enjoy breathtaking views, fine dining, adventurous hiking, alpine lake and more.

Seattle cafe offers "Summer Camp for Adulting" experience - Citizen Campfire's outdoor beer garden a welcome oasis for people stuck inside.

Comedian Rob Schneider got his start at Swannie's in Seattle - His new comedy special is now streaming on Netflix.

Meet Tacoma's cat whisperer - How a simple walk around the neighborhood made Chris Watson a TikTok sensation.

Cactus tips you NEED to know! - Make your cacti flower with joy with these tips from gardening guru Ciscoe Morris