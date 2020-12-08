Tues 8/11 Crystal Mountain, Hidden Valley Camp for Kids, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Summertime at Crystal Mountain: An experience you won't forget - Enjoy breathtaking views, fine dining, adventurous hiking, alpine lake and more.
Seattle cafe offers "Summer Camp for Adulting" experience - Citizen Campfire's outdoor beer garden a welcome oasis for people stuck inside.
Comedian Rob Schneider got his start at Swannie's in Seattle - His new comedy special is now streaming on Netflix.
Meet Tacoma's cat whisperer - How a simple walk around the neighborhood made Chris Watson a TikTok sensation.
Cactus tips you NEED to know! - Make your cacti flower with joy with these tips from gardening guru Ciscoe Morris
Meet the Seattle writer that's one of 2020's Women to Watch - Haley Shapley's most life-changing work came from a subject she never intended to write about: female athletes. Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazines
