x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

programs

Tues 8/11 Crystal Mountain, Hidden Valley Camp for Kids, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Comedian Rob Schneider, Tacoma's Cat Whisperer, Cisoce's Tips on Cactus Care, and Seattle's Writer Haley Shapely.
Credit: KING 5

Angela Poe Russell, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb, and Jim Dever host KING 5 Evening.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Summertime at Crystal Mountain: An experience you won't forget - Enjoy breathtaking views, fine dining, adventurous hiking, alpine lake and more.

Seattle cafe offers "Summer Camp for Adulting" experience - Citizen Campfire's outdoor beer garden a welcome oasis for people stuck inside.

Comedian Rob Schneider got his start at Swannie's in Seattle - His new comedy special is now streaming on Netflix.

Meet Tacoma's cat whisperer - How a simple walk around the neighborhood made Chris Watson a TikTok sensation.

Cactus tips you NEED to know! - Make your cacti flower with joy with these tips from gardening guru Ciscoe Morris

Meet the Seattle writer that's one of 2020's Women to Watch - Haley Shapley's most life-changing work came from a subject she never intended to write about: female athletes. Sponsored by 425 & South Sound Magazines

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.