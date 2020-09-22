Mon 9/21, Sazon Kitchen in Ballard - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Cats at T-Mobile Park, American Girl Photographer, Pudgy Panda Artist, Quickie Too, Old Maid remake, and the Be Healthy. Be Hydrated. Campaign

SEATTLE — Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening from Sazon Kitchen in Ballard.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

T-Mobile Park's Section 221 is the cat's meow - Dozens of flat cat fans have taken over the stands at this season's Mariners games.

Puyallup photographer brings American Girl dolls to life through pictures - Sydney has over 63,000 followers on Instagram.

The Kirkland artist who has made an empire out of pudgy pandas - Nolen Lee decided life was too short not to chase his dreams.

Gourmet grub is worth the wait at this Tacoma vegan restaurant - Quickie Too offers vegan dishes that adopt flavor from all around the world.

Seattle mom raises $177,000 in bold bid to take out 'Old Maid' card game - Leslie Pierson and her 9 year old son remake classic card game to celebrate bold women.