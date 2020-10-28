Tues 10/27, Fritz Hedges Waterway Park in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Angela Poe Russell and Kim Holcomb host KING 5 Evening from Fritz Hedges Waterway Park in Portage Bay, Seattle.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
The Seattle Trick-or-Treat Map safely delivers Halloween 2020 - A crowdsourced guide to local candy chutes and the woman who launched it
New theater company opens in White Center making space for people of color and people of faith - Acts on Stage debuts a re-imagining of the classic "12 Angry Men" November 22nd.
Historic Skagit County mental institution gets a second life - Beyond Abandoned - Explore the trails at Northern State Hospital and catch a glimpse of how patients lived.
This Capitol Hill artist uses bones as her canvas - Alexandra Clundt of Drawn to the Bone Designs creates stunning designs on animal skulls and bones.
Chrissy Metz talks filming 'This Is Us' amidst COVID and new music - Filming a show during a pandemic was no easy task
